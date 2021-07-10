NFL Player Charged After Slapping Woman, Throwing Pumpkins In Pennsylvania, Police Say

An NFL player has been charged in connection with an assault, according to police.

Terrelle Stephen Pryor, 32, of Jeannette, is out on bail after being arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in Westmoreland County.

Pryor shoved a woman and smacked her face with an open hand, causing an injury to her left eye, according to court documents.

When the woman tried to get into a vehicle to leave, Pryor threw a deck chair at her, according to the criminal complaint.

He also threw pumpkins at her windshield, according to police.

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

S Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

Pryor has been charged with the following as stated on his court docket:

Pryor has faced criminal charges before and has been involved in several previous scandals, according to court documents and his biography.

He was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010, winning the Big Ten championship twice, but withdrew from the University before graduating after several suspensions and accusations of selling memorabilia.

He went on to play for many NFL teams starting with the Raiders from 2011 to 2013. Next, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Cheifs, and Cincinnati Bengals. He then converted to be a full-time to wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and played that position with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pryor is currently an NFL free agent.

He was released $100,000 in bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

