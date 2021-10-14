Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Cumberland Daily Voice

Nearly 100 Prisoners Escaped Their Cells, Attempting Uprising In PA Prison, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jail cell.
Jail cell. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nearly 100 prison inmates at a Pennsylvania prison escaped from their cells in an attempted uprising on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center inmates staged an uprising, starting in a unit with only one guard stationed, according to NBC10.

The incident was under control within a few hours and all 87 inmates involved were back in their cells by early Thursday morning, according to Action News ABC6.

The incident started when one inmate broke his cell window, reaching out of it and unlocking his door and then proceeded to go around unlock the other inmate's doors, NBC10 reported.

Guards armed with riot gear were used to stop the uprising, according ABC6.

No injuries were reported.

