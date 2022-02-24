Contact Us
Missing, Endangered Woman Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Jasmine Lynn Forbes
Jasmine Lynn Forbes Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Ammerman @PSPTroopHPIO

A 31-year-old woman from Shippensburg is missing and could be in danger, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in Shippensburg on Wednesday, Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Ammerman said in the release.

Forbes is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

"The Pennsylvania State Police has reason to believe that Forbes may be missing – endangered and is asking for the public's assistance in locating her," as stated in the release.

Anyone with information regarding Forbes' whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

