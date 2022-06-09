Missing 13-Year-Old PA Girl Took Uber To Bed, Bath & Beyond In Virginia To Meet Boy: Police

Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Jillian Pikora
Allison Robles and the Bed, Bath & Beyond where she was left by an Uber.
Allison Robles and the Bed, Bath & Beyond where she was left by an Uber. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police

A Pennsylvania 13-year-old girl has gone missing after taking an Uber to meet a boy she had never met at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in Virginia, police say. 

Allison Robles was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6, around 1:30 a.m., according to the Lower Allen Township police department.

Police soon learned that she had taken an Uber to the Bed Bath & Beyond located on Ford Evans Road North East in Leesburg, Virginia. 

She was apparently planning to meet a boy she had never met in person before who is only knowns as “Sebastian,” the police explain in the release. 

"He was described to law enforcement as a Hispanic male, approximately 13 or 14 years of age," police say.

She is described as a 5'04" Hispanic female and has been entered as a missing person. 

Anyone with information about Robles's whereabouts or who sees her is asked to call 911 and contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department. 

