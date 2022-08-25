Masked Man At-Large Following Armed Mobile Home Burglary In Central PA: Police

A mobile home in central Pennsylvania was invaded and burglarized on Wednesday, August 24, police say.

Middlesex police were called to the home invasion burglary in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours.

The armed man had fled before police arrived.

He is described as "a White male, approximately 5' 8", skinny, possibly with blonde hair, and a deep voice," police say.

The suspect was wearing a black full-face ski mask, a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes, police stated in the release.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this open investigation, no further detailed information will be released at this time," police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Police at 717-249-7191.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.