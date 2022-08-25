Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: Gun, Switchblade, Drugs Found At PA Shooter's Home: Police
News

Masked Man At-Large Following Armed Mobile Home Burglary In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park
Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A mobile home in central Pennsylvania was invaded and burglarized on Wednesday, August 24, police say. 

Middlesex police were called to the home invasion burglary in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours.   

The armed man had fled before police arrived. 

He is described as "a White male, approximately 5' 8", skinny, possibly with blonde hair, and a deep voice," police say. 

The suspect was wearing a black full-face ski mask, a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes, police stated in the release. 

"Due to the sensitive nature of this open investigation, no further detailed information will be released at this time," police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Police at 717-249-7191. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.