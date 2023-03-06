Man With Dementia Wanders Away From Salvation Army In Carlisle, Police Say

A 69-year-old Cumberland County man with dementia is missing and he could be in danger, authorities say.

Walter “Buzz” Phillips, 69, wandered off from a senior skills program at the Salvation Army on the first block of East Pomfret Street in Carlisle just before noon Monday, March 6, Carlisle Borough police later that day.

He was later spotted exiting the facility on the surveillance camera, dress as pictured from the recording, in a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans, and sneakers, according to the police.

Phillips was last seen walking north by North Hanover and East Louther streets, as detailed in the release.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

