Man Who Attempted To Run Over Someone For Cellphone Sought By Carlisle Police

Someone was nearly run over over a cellphone theft on Friday, April 14, 2023, Carlisle police said.

Officers were called to the bizarre incident near the intersection of South Pitt and West South streets at 11:37 a.m., according to a release by the department.

The victim told the officers "Frederick Gibbs drove his vehicle upon the sidewalk in an attempt to strike them, then exited his vehicle and pushed the victim to the ground before taking a cell phone from them," as stated in the release.

Gibbs is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, and theft for this incident, police said and court records confirmed.

He also has a pending case for another alleged theft in Carlisle with a formal arraignment set before Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Evans on May 5, 2023 at 10 a.m., court records show.

Anyone with information regarding Gibbs whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Mennor with the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-4121.

