Man Steals Potato Chip Truck In Cumberland County, Local Police Say

An Utz potato chip truck was stolen from a Walmart parking lot on Thursday, according to Monroe Township police.

The truck was taken from the Walmart located at 63 Perkins Road in Clarion on Sept. 9 around 10 a.m., as was first reported by Explore Clarion.

The truck was making a delivery at the time.

Details about the suspect have not been released, but a manhunt was allegedly underway inside the Walmart at the time of the incident.

