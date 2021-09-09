Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Man Steals Potato Chip Truck In Cumberland County, Local Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Clarion Walmart; Utz Truck similar to the one stolen (photograph from Hagerstown, MD circa 2016).
Clarion Walmart; Utz Truck similar to the one stolen (photograph from Hagerstown, MD circa 2016). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Flickr- Utz Truck

An Utz potato chip truck was stolen from a Walmart parking lot on Thursday, according to Monroe Township police.

The truck was taken from the Walmart located at 63 Perkins Road in Clarion on Sept. 9 around 10 a.m., as was first reported by Explore Clarion.

The truck was making a delivery at the time.

Details about the suspect have not been released, but a manhunt was allegedly underway inside the Walmart at the time of the incident.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

