Man Shot In Both Legs In Highrise Apartment In PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
The 600 block of Stanwix Street in Pittsburgh.
The 600 block of Stanwix Street in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man on the eleventh floor of an apartment was shot in both of his legs on Monday night, according to a release by the police.

Pittsburgh police received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a person shot inside an apartment building in the 600 block of Stanwix Street in Pittsburgh just before 9:45 p.m., the release shows.

Upon arrival police found a man with gunshot wounds to each of his legs, police say. 

Officers applied tourniquets until paramedics arrived, then the man was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the release.

Detectives from Major Crimes are investigating. The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene.

It remains unclear how the man was shot inside the apartment so high up with no word from police on any signs of forced entry.

