Man Runover By Pennsylvania Woman, Police Say

A man has been "substantial injured" after his girlfriend drove over him, according to Newville police.

Police were dispatched to Vine Street on Sept. 10 around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival they found, "a man who had sustained substantial injuries to his left arm, hip and right foot," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Newville Emergency Medical Service treated the man at the scene.

The man told police that his girlfriend ran him over with their car.

His girlfriend was identified as Maria Decicco, 59, of Newville.

Decicco supposedly ran him over with the rear passenger side tire and fled the scene.

A warrant was issued for her arrested but she turned herself in on Sept. 13.

She has been charged with "F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with a deadly weapon," according to court documents.

She was released on her own recognizance.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick on Sept. 23 at 11:45 a.m.

