Man Posed As Friend’s Guardian Before Sexually Assaulting Child At Central PA Hotel: Police

A man has been arrested and charged after pretending to be a child’s friend’s guardian before taking her to a hotel and having sex, the police say.

Justin Taylor Powell, 31, of Manchester, York County, allegedly contacted the victim through social media, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

After Powell posed as a guardian of the child’s friend, before he took her from her home to a hotel in the 100 block of Westminster Drive in Carlisle where he sexually assaulted her over a two day period in Aug. 2021, according to the state police.

Investigators also found evidence that Powell contacted with the girl through social media, the police say.

Powell was arrested and arraigned in the Cumberland County Magisterial District Court in Dec. 2021, but the case moved into a Common Pleas court Jan. 27, court documents show.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older (Two Counts)

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

M1 Corruption Of Minors

F2 Interference With Custody Of Children

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Of Age (Two Counts)

M1 Indecent Exposure (Two Counts)

His bail was originally set at $150,000 but was reduced to $75,000 on Jan. 19, 2022, records show.

He remains in the Cumberland County Prison, according to his court docket.

His formal arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Mar. 14, according to his docket.

