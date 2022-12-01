Contact Us
Cumberland
Man Only In Sweatpants Goes Missing In Freezing Temperatures In Central PA: State Police

Darrell Wallace
Darrell Wallace Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for a man in central Pennsylvania.

State police are searching for Darrell Wallace, 37, of Chambersburg Borough, Franklin County, who went missing Wednesday around 6:20 a.m., according to the release by the police.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to the missing persons report.

He was last seen wearing only black sweatpants near the intersection of North 6th Street and Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg, according to the release.

Police believe he may be at special risk for injury or harm and he might be confused.

Call 911 if you see him.

