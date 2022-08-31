Man On-Bail From NC Fired Gun At Woman, Shot 2 Dogs During 'Police Incident' In Chambersburg

A woman was fired at and two dogs were shot during an "active police incident" involving both local and Pennsylvania state police in Chambersburg Wednesday, August 31, authorities say.

Clifton Nathanial Gatling, 47, of Chambersburg has been taken into police custody as of 9:22 p.m., according to a release by the police.

The Chambersburg police department was called to a "report of shots fired" in an apartment in the first block of North 4th Street Apt 1 at 5:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman who lived in the apartment with Gatling had been fired at by him and he had shot two dogs.

The woman was unharmed and was able to escape, according to a release by the department.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called after local police learned that Gatling had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The police issued an alert asking the public is asked to avoid the area from 6:09 to 11:05 p.m.

"The investigation will continue and it is active and ongoing," police say.

Gatling has been charged with six felonies including Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (2 counts), Aggravated Cruelty to Animals - Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death (2 counts), Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, as well as a misdemeanor for simple assault police say, and court records confirm.

His preliminary has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Gatling was out on bond (along with a woman) following a traffic stop that resulted in felony drugs and weapons charges in North Carolina on August 19, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's office.

