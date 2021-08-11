Man Drags Gas Pump Hose While Driving High On Heroin, Spits On ER Staff, Newville Police Say

A Cumberland County man was arrested after police stopped him while driving around with a gas pump hanging out of his car and found heroin.

Harry Pytak, 67, of Shermansdale, was stopped while driving his Honda Accord by police in the first block of East Main Street in Newville on Friday, July 23 at 8:45 p.m.

Pytak had a gas pump handle and hose hanging from the gas tank of his vehicle and had been dragging them along the road while he was driving, according to Newville police.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency light but ending up following the Accord into a parking lot at Saylors Market located at 37 Carlisle Road.

When police were questioning Pytak about where he was coming from and why there was a gas pump hanging out of his car, his story changed several times and he did not have a definitive answer as to how a gas pump came to be connected to his car as he was driving.

Pytak had trouble completing sentences and keeping his balance, police say.

Pytak failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was apprehended.

Pytak was taken to Cumberland County Prison where he refused legal blood draw.

While in custody, a search of Pytak's wallet was done, which was discovered to have Heroin in it.

He was administered Naloxone and was transported to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

At the hospital he spit on an Emergency Room employee and needed to be restrained as tests were being administered on him.

Due to the spitting incident he faces an additional charges.

During the time he was in custody at the Cumberland County Prison a warrant was obtained and a search of his vehicle was conducted, yielding multiple syringes.

The origin of the gas pump has been determined to be Etter's Roxbury Store in Franklin County.

Additional charges will be filed in that county in connection to the incident.

In Cumberland County he has been charged with the following:

F2 Contraband/Controlled Substance

F3 Aggravated Harassment By Prisoner

DUI: Controlled Substance or Metabolite- 1st Offense

He was released from the Cumberland County prison the following day on $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

