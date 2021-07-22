Man Arrested After Jumping In Susquehanna River To Avoid Apprehension

A man jumped into the Susquehanna River last Wednesday to avoid apprehension on a warrant in a different county, according to Swatara Township police.

Police responded to a call of a drunk man trespassing in the 800 Block of N. Front Street, Wormleysburg on July 14 around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man fled on foot and jumped into the Susquehanna River.

Multiple Public Safety Units were dispatched and rescued the male from the river, as Emergency Dispatch Services supervisors told Daily Voice at the time of the incident.

The man was later identified as Vincent Ray Nichols Jr., 36, of Harrisburg, who admitted to running from Police due to being wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction.

The warrant was for failure to appear in court to stand for his charges of felony strangulation and a misdemeanor for simple assault.

His court date was July 8 in Dauphin County and the warrant was issued the following day-- and his bail was forfeited.

Nichols has been charged with the following for this incident in Cumberland County in addition to his charges in Dauphin:

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement

S Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

He is held in Cumberland County prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail.

His formal arrangement has been scheduled for Sep. 16 at 9 a.m.

Nichols court appearances in the Dauphin County case have not been scheduled.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/wsrpd/15153/arrests/nichols-vincent-ray-flight-avoid-apprehension-and-3-additional-charges

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.