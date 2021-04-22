Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THEM? Purse Thieves Go On $3.9K Shopping Spree Along Carlisle Pike

Jillian Pikora
Couple suspected of stealing a woman's purse, credit and debit cards then going on a $3,000 shopping spree.
Couple suspected of stealing a woman's purse, credit and debit cards then going on a $3,000 shopping spree. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township PD

A couple racked up nearly $4,000 on stolen credit cards while splurging at Best Buy, Target and more, Lower Allen Township police said.

Officers were dispatched for a report of a pursea stolen from her vehicle at a township park on Lisburn Road in Mechanicsburg 5 p.m. on April 7, authorities said.

The victim reported that multiple credit and debit cards were stolen from her purse--which she had left in her vehicle--- and were being used a local businesses.

The cards were almost immediately used at Best Buy and Target on the Carlisle Pike, and at Kay Jewelers on Westminster Drive. The total charged on the victim's cards was $3,949.

Video from the stores was obtained and reviewed by police.

The suspects pictured include a female and a male. These images are from CCTV videos at Best Buy and Target.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

