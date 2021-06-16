Kik App, Tips Off State Police Leading To Child Porn Charges For Cumberland County Teen

A Camp Hill teen has been charged for sending and receiving child pornography through a social media application, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Marko Pezer, 19, was arrested by state police following a search warrant of his 100 South 18th Street home on June 11.
The warrant was issued following a report made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by the social media platform Kik.
Kik told the center that "it was apparent child pornography was sent by a user," according to the PSP report.
Pezer has been charged with the following:
- F2 Child Pornography
- F3 Child Pornography
- F2 Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts
- F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility
He has been released from Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 11:30 a.m.
