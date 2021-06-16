Contact Us
Kik App, Tips Off State Police Leading To Child Porn Charges For Cumberland County Teen

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania State Police car.
Pennsylvania State Police car. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook

A Camp Hill teen has been charged for sending and receiving child pornography through a social media application, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Marko Pezer, 19, was arrested by state police following a search warrant of his 100 South 18th Street home on June 11.

The warrant was issued following a report made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by the social media platform Kik.

Kik told the center that "it was apparent child pornography was sent by a user," according to the PSP report.

Pezer has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Child Pornography
  • F3 Child Pornography
  • F2 Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

He has been released from Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 11:30 a.m.

