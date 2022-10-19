Irate Man Attacks AT&T Employee In Central PA: Police

An irate man attacked an employee at a central Pennsylvania AT&T on Tuesday, Oct. 18, police say.

Camp Hill police were called to the "active assault" in the AT&T store located at 100 South 32nd Street around 5 p.m., according to a release by the department later that night.

The man involved was a customer who had become upset and "irate inside of the store," the police say.

He "assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle," police state in the release.

Additional details about the man's description or the assault were not released.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact the Camp Hill police at 717-737-1570.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.