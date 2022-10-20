Injured Girl Running In Street Leads To Abuse Charges For Carlisle Mom: Police

A 10-year-old girl found running down a central Pennsylvania street has led to the arrest of a Carlisle mom, police say.

Carlisle police officers responded to multiple reports of a girl with apparent injuries running in the street in the area of North West and West Louther streets on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

The 10-year-old was previously reported as missing by police who told Daily Voice that "she ran away from home during an argument with her mom," — police believe her injuries were sustained before she ran away.

She was briefly located by the police but suddenly she ran away again— it's now known that the child fled because she had spotted her abusive mother arriving.

Carlisle police, local citizen groups, and other emergency services personnel searched for the girl and found her later that day, as Daily Voice previously reported.

She was given medical care, and a joint investigation with Cumberland County Children & Youth Services and the police was launched.

She underwent multiple medical evaluations which "indicated several of the juvenile's injuries, fresh and old, were consistent with physical abuse in the home," the police say, adding that "for the juvenile's safety, she was placed in the care of relatives."

On Oct. 17 a warrant for the arrest of her mother, Takiya Keller was issued and she was arrested the following day.

Keller has been charged with a felony for Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, a Misdemeanor for Simple Assault, and a Summary offense for Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact, court records show.

She has been released on her own and recognizes and has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m., according to her court docket.

