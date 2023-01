A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say.

No further information was available from the police.

According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and Exit: REST AREA." Is the affected area.

The public is asked to avoid that stretch of the roadway.

