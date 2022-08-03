Human Remains In FL Revealed As Killed Missing PA Woman: State Police

Six months after a woman went missing following a double-homicide and arson, the missing persons search has become a homicide investigation according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday, August 3.

Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, of Shippensburg, had been missing and was thought to possibly be in danger since Wednesday, February 23, Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Ammerman said in the release.

There had previously been a double-deadly shooting and arson at the home where she was staying in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township.

Two men, Cordaryl and Larry Burns have since been arrest in connection with those killings, according to the US Marshals.

Through an investigation PSP determined she may have traveled to Florida, and there, with the help of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit a search of a home revealed human remains later matched to Forbes.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

PSP and the Florida-based sheriff's office are investigating her killing.

Anyone with information regarding Forbes' death is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or go to PascoSheriff.com/tips

