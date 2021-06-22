Horse-Buggy Fatal Crash In Cumberland County Caused By Snap Chatting Driver On Drugs

A woman was using SnapChat while high on drugs when she caused a fatal horse-and-buggy accident.

Tabitha L. Foultz, 21, of Greencastle, has admitted to using SnapChat and being on drugs while driving the morning she hit a horse-and-buggy killing a 14-year-old, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway (Route 11) on March 3 around 8:45 a.m.

Two children were ejected from the buggy-- including the 14-year-old who died and a 6-year-old who suffered serious injuries.

The 14-year-old died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center three days later due to a result of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

Foultz blood tests showed marijuana in her system in addition to the amphetamines she admitted to taking, according to state police.

After admitting to using SnapChat, she signed a waiver allowing police to search her phone, which confirms that activity as well as texting at the time of the crash, according to PSP.

Foultz has been charged with the following:

F3 Homicide By Vehicle

F3 Aggravated assault by vehicle (3 counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (3 counts)

DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense

DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 2 or 3 - 1st Offense

DUI: Controlled Substance - Metabolite - 1st Offense

S Improper Pass

S Reckless Driving

S Prohibiting text-based communications

S Operating Vehicle without Valid Inspection

She currently resides in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 19 at 2:15 p.m.

