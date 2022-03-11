Half Of The Best Places To Retire Are In Pennsylvania, Report Says

Oh, did you think people wanted to retire on the beaches of Hawaii, or in the snowy mountains in Colorado, or the desert in New Mexico?

No, you read this headline correctly, US World & News Report says five of the top ten best places in the US to retire are in Pennsylvania for 2022-23

Pennsylvania can be diverse and wonderful, with it's nature and people— depending on where you live and who you ask.

Here's the methodology, the outlet evaluated the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans age 45 and older's expectations for retirement such as housing affordability, healthcare, desirability, and overall happiness.

The 10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023:

Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Pensacola, Florida.

Tampa, Florida.

York, Pennsylvania.

Naples, Florida.

Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Reading, Pennsylvania.

You can read more about the outlet's survey results here.

