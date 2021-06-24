GOT HIM! Child Porn Distribution Tip leads To Arrest Of Man, 51, In Cumberland County

A tip to police has lead to the arrest of a 51-year-old man in Cumberland County, according to Upper Allen Township police.

William Dennison of 200 block Sleepy Hollow Drive in Mechanicsburg, was arrested on Tuesday on charges for been distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police had been investigating Dennison since receiving a tip in March that he was distributing and possessing child pornography.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant and searched Dennison's home on Tuesday-- he was arrested shortly afterwards.

Dennison is in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.

