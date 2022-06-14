Contact Us
Girl Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jaylynn Smith
Jaylynn Smith Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township police department

A girl has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home, police say. 

Jaylynn Smith was first reported missing at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to a release by the Susquehanna Township police department.

No description of the girl or additional information was released. 

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

