FOUND HER! Carlisle Police Locate Missing Teenage Girl

The missing teenage girl police were searching for has been located.

Destinee Brinig was missing since Saturday according to Carlisle police.

Brinig was described by police as having a shaved head and possibly wearing a teal-colored wig.

Police have never made her age public, but stated, “if someone aids or harbors a missing juvenile, they could be charged with interference with custody of a minor.”

Brinig was located safely; further details were not made public.

