Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

FOUND HER! Carlisle Police Locate Missing Teenage Girl

Jillian Pikora
Destinee Brinig
Destinee Brinig Photo Credit: Carlisle Borough PD

The missing teenage girl police were searching for has been located.

Destinee Brinig was missing since Saturday according to Carlisle police.

Brinig was described by police as having a shaved head and possibly wearing a teal-colored wig.

Police have never made her age public, but stated, “if someone aids or harbors a missing juvenile, they could be charged with interference with custody of a minor.”

Brinig was located safely; further details were not made public.

