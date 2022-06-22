Five People Injured At Medical Marijuana Plant Explosion In PA (DEVELOPING)

Five people were injured in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.

The explosion happened in an incinerator room and damage was contained to the room, reports WJAC citing Hustontown Area Volunteer Fire Company Chief Darius Deshong.

Two people suffered burns and were seriously injured—requiring them to be flown to UPMC Altoona, according to dispatchers.

The other three people who were injured were taken to area hospitals via ambulances; their statuses and conditions are unknown, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

