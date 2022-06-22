Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: HS Track Coach Held Alcohol Fueled Party Where He Photographed Children Having Sex: PA AG
News

Five People Injured At Medical Marijuana Plant Explosion In PA (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Hustontown Area volulnteer fire company engines.
Hustontown Area volulnteer fire company engines. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hustontown Area Vol. Fire Co.

Five people were injured in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.

The explosion happened in an incinerator room and damage was contained to the room, reports WJAC citing Hustontown Area Volunteer Fire Company Chief Darius Deshong.

Two people suffered burns and were seriously injured—requiring them to be flown to UPMC Altoona, according to dispatchers.

The other three people who were injured were taken to area hospitals via ambulances; their statuses and conditions are unknown, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.