First Case Of Monkey Pox Reported In Pittsburgh

Jillian Pikora
Monkeypox
Monkeypox Photo Credit: CDC

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 29, according to the Pennsylvania department of health. 

The person who tested positive has their primary care physician at Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, according to the release.

The total number of cases in the state of Pennsylvania now stands at five as the first cases were reported in Philadelphia on June 2, according to the state's department of health.

Monkeypox treatment and vaccines are available at the center, according to the release.

Anyone who may have been exposed should contact the center at 855-5-WE-CARE.

