Father Of 3 Leaves Kids In Hot Car In Central PA

A father left three small children in a car, according to Lower Allen police.

Lower Allen police were on patrol in the parking lot of the Capital City Mall when they spotted a white Ford with three small children locked inside on Aug. 24 just before 11 a.m.

The vehicles' windows rolled up on the approximately 85 degree Fahrenheit day.

Officers were instructed one child to unlock the car at this time.

While this was happening, the father, Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos, 24, of Harrisburg, approached the vehicle.

He explained that he left his children in the car while he went in to get them drinks.

A CCTV video from the mall shows that he was in the mall for approximately 20 minutes, according to police.

Vazquez-Ramos has been charged with the following:

F2 Endangering Welfare of Children- Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

S Leaving Child Unattended In Vehicle

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

