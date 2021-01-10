Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Father Of 3 Leaves Kids In Hot Car In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos.
Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police

A father left three small children in a car, according to Lower Allen police.

Lower Allen police were on patrol in the parking lot of the Capital City Mall when they spotted a white Ford with three small children locked inside on Aug. 24 just before 11 a.m.

The vehicles' windows rolled up on the approximately 85 degree Fahrenheit day.

Officers were instructed one child to unlock the car at this time.

While this was happening, the father, Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos, 24, of Harrisburg, approached  the vehicle.

He explained that he left his children in the car while he went in to get them drinks.

A CCTV video from the mall shows that he was in the mall for approximately 20 minutes, according to police.

Vazquez-Ramos has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Endangering Welfare of Children- Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense
  • S Leaving Child Unattended In Vehicle

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.