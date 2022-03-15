Ex-Con Killed At 'Police Incident' In Central PA: State Police

A former convict was found dead at a "police incident" on Sunday, officials said to the press on Tuesday.

The "incident" started Sunday evening in Cumberland County, and state police informed the public to avoid the 2200 block of Newville Road around 8 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.

A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound shortly before police formed a perimeter around the home, reports CBS 21.

Later, a man was found dead inside the home, according to police on Monday.

The deceased was identified by officials as Clarence Bernard Childs, 29, of Carlisle, multiple outlets, including PennLive report citing officials.

Childs had a lengthy criminal record including assault, bad checks, and robbery charges— for which he served jail time.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, but there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

