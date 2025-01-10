Elderly PA Man Fires Gun At Workers Trimming Trees In His Yard: Report

A central Pennsylvania homeowner shot at two men who were trimming trees along his property line, reports cbs21 citing Pennsylvania State Police.

George Elwood Blessing, of Newville, who turned 82-year-old the day of the incident, allegedly shot at the men with a 12 gauge shotgun as they exited a marked work truck in his driveway on Jan. 1st., the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint.

The men were at his home on Blain McCrea Road in Lower Mifflin Township wanted to trim trees along the edge of his property line maintenance could be done on the power lines, according to the outlet.

He was charged with the following on Jan. 3, according to court documents:

F2 Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon (2 Counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 Counts)

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on Jan. 5, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick on Mar. 24 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

