DUI Charges Filed In Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Woman In Central PA

A 28-year-old Central Pennsylvania man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and eight more crimes for a DUI crash that left his 25-year-old girlfriend dead.

Larry W. Hunt, of Carlisle, was released on unsecured bond at his preliminary arraignment Thursday, where he surrendered to authorities.

Hunt was apparently speeding eastbound on Newville Road when he veered into the westbound lane on the 2100 block, his girlfriend Mary Staggs in the passenger seat on July 7 around 10:35 p.m., authorities said.

While trying to regain control of the car, the vehicle slid sideways and Hunt overcorrected the wheel, authorities previously said.

The car struck a utility poll and overturned, ejecting Hunt and Staggs from the sun roof. Neither we wearing seatbelts, police said.

Officers apparently smelled alcohol on Hunt's breath and he was slurring his speech.

Bloodwork at the hospital showed traces of cocaine and marijuana, and his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of .08, an affidavit says.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Hunt was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, five other crimes and eight summary offenses.

Staggs was in remission from cancer after two years of chemotherapy and treatment of Hodgkins lymphoma, PennLives reports.

