Drunk Mom Crashes Car While Driving 4-Year-Old In Camp Hill: Police

A drunk central Pennsylvania mom crashed her vehicle while driving with a 4-year-old child, authorities say.

MaryEllen Frank, 28, of the 1st Block Sussex Avenue, Camp Hill, crash her vehicle at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:37 p.m., according to Upper Allen Township police.

"MaryEllen Frank was determined to be under the influence of alcohol," the police say.

Frank was arrested for DUI and transported to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing and arraignment, according to the police.

She has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

