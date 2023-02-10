Drunk Man With Car Full Of Cocaine Crashes Into Patrol Cars In Carlisle, Police Say

A drunk man driving around five marked patrol cars and an ambulance with emergency lighting activated at the scene of an accident was found with illegal drugs and firearms in his fire vehicle authorities say.

Jimmie L. Phillips struck at least one of the police cars in the 300 block of Kingsley Road Lower Allen Township on Jan. 27 at 1:20 a.m., according to a release on Feb. 10 by area police.

The 39-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander was stopped and "he was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and controlled substances. He was then placed under arrest," the police say. "Additionally, baggies of suspected cocaine and marijuana were seen inside the vehicle. Following seizure of the vehicle and approval of a search warrant, the vehicle was searched and a stolen firearm was recovered."

He was charged with the following on Feb. 1 according to court documents:

Possession Of a Firearm Prohibited.

Receiving Stolen Property.

DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - First Offense.

DUI: Generally Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - First Offense.

DUI: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drugs - First Offense.

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered.

Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use.

Careless Driving.

An arrest warrant was served on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, according to the police.

He's been held in the Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 in bail, according to his latest court docket.

Phillip's was sentenced to a minimum of six months house arrest and a maximum of 23 months confinement for theft in June 2022, court records show. He also has previously pleaded guilty for drug and theft charges multiple times starting in 2009 but had always been sentenced to time served and paying court fees.

His preliminary hearing in this incident has been set before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Feb. 23 at 8:15 a.m., his docket details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.