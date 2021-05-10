'Devious Licks' TikTok Trends Leads To Threats Of Criminal Charges At Central PA Middle School

Another school in Central Pennsylvania has reported incidents of vandalism in connection to the TikTok challenge called "devious licks."

The trend is for students to film themselves stealing and vandalizing items at their schools-- typically involving bathroom fixtures.

The first reported incident in Central Pennsylvania was in Adams County, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Now, the Shippensburg Area School District in Cumberland and Franklin counties has been vandalized, according to school administrators.

The worst incidents have been happening at Shippensburg Middle School for "the past few weeks," Superintendent Dr. Chris Suppo said in a letter to parents.

Shippensburg Area School District letter to parents. Shippensburg Area School District

Several middle school restrooms temporarily closed for repairs due to the "serious damage" caused by the vandalism.

Some of the incidents involved kool aid and clogged pipes, as mentioned during Monday night's school board meeting.

The school is addressing the issue by changing how they let students use the restrooms.

Whole classrooms are now going to the bathroom so the students can always have teacher supervision, according to the Superintendent Suppo.

In order to stop the destructive TikTok challenge, he’s issuing a challenge of his own.

“I challenge parents and I ask them for their help in really recognizing that your child is involved with social media and they may be tempted to do things that they normally wouldn’t, so have those conversations with your kids,” Suppo said to abc27.

All the students involved in the vandalism have been disciplined, and so far no criminal charges have been filed but that could change.

Each month the so-called challenge changes and the October challenge asks students to slap teachers on the butt.

If that happens Suppo plans to involve the police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.