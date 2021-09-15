Dad Wanted In Drug Deal Sparks SWAT Standoff in Pennsylvania

A father of four and wanted criminal attempted to deliver drugs to juveniles and ended up in a standoff on Tuesday, according to police in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen Township police were called to a report of a wanted person in an apartment in the 2100 Block of Cedar Run Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival it became clear that the man was there to deliver drugs to one or more juveniles who were also reportedly in the residence.

The suspect was later identified as JC Bodkins, 35, of Mechanicsburg.

Bodkins was wanted for numerous traffic offenses as well as possession with intent to deliver drugs, according to authorities

Police at the scene spoke with Bodkins through the door as he refused to come out.

At the time it was unclear if the juveniles were being held against their wills, according to police.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene "which was being treated as a barricaded subject with possible hostage(s)," police said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Later Tuesday evening, Bodkins surrendered peacefully and the juvenile also emerged, unharmed, having not been held as a hostage.

There were no other occupants in the residence during the incident.

Bodkins was charged on Wednesday for the summary offense for failing to reply to a parking ticket for parking vehicle expired registration, an offense he committed on Aug. 24.

No charges for the drug deal or standoff have been filed as of the time publication.

His current charge status is, "awaiting plea," according to court documents.

