Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Suburban Philly Pharmacist Exchanged Heroin, Fentanyl For Sex, Money: DA
News

Cupcakes Recalled Due To Possible Metal Mesh Wire Contamination

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Flowers Foods, Inc. / FDA

A company is recalling packs of cupcakes because they might be contaminated with tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

Flowers Foods, Inc. announced on Sunday, Oct. 31, that it is recalling the Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes after receiving notification from a vendor that they could be contaminated. 

The recalled products were distributed in New York, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia, the company said. 

No injuries have been linked to the recalled products, Flowers Foods said. 

The following products are included in the recall:

Those who purchased the products are advised not to consume them, and they should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Learn more about the recall here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.