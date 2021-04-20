Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

News

Cumberland County Staple: The Healthy Grocer Closing After 25 Years

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
The Healthy Grocer in the 3800 block of Trindle Road, Camp Hill, Hampden Township, Cumberland County, Pa.
The Healthy Grocer in the 3800 block of Trindle Road, Camp Hill, Hampden Township, Cumberland County, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Healthy Grocer in Cumberland County will be closing after 25 years in business.

The store, located in the 3800 block of Trindle Road in Camp Hill was originally opened by Jeff Wolfson in 1996, who sold the business in 2016 to William Roche, originally of Frankfort, Illinois.

Rocher grew the store to 6,000 square feet and 30 plus employees.

The store's last day in business will be May 1.

General Manager Susan Kiskis says they are not completely going away and plan to relaunch online with organic and all-natural shelf-stable items and supplements this summer, reports PennLive

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.