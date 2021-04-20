Cumberland County Staple: The Healthy Grocer Closing After 25 Years

The Healthy Grocer in Cumberland County will be closing after 25 years in business.

The store, located in the 3800 block of Trindle Road in Camp Hill was originally opened by Jeff Wolfson in 1996, who sold the business in 2016 to William Roche, originally of Frankfort, Illinois.

Thank you for your support over the years. Our last day open will be May 1st. Posted by The Healthy Grocer on Monday, April 19, 2021

Rocher grew the store to 6,000 square feet and 30 plus employees.

The store's last day in business will be May 1.

General Manager Susan Kiskis says they are not completely going away and plan to relaunch online with organic and all-natural shelf-stable items and supplements this summer, reports PennLive

