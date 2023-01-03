Cumberland County Man Wanted For Raping, Choking 10-Year-Old 'Multiple Times': Police

More than three years after a child reported being raped, choked, and abused, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe is responsible.

Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 41, of Harrisburg was named as the suspect in this abuse case "following a lengthy investigation," Lower Allen Township police say.

The 10-year-old child first reported her abuse to authorities on May 3, 2019, according to the police release at the end of Dec. 2022.

Roy has been charged with three felons for rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and strangulation, as well as two misdemeanors for indecent exposure, and indecent assault of a person under the age of 16 years old, according to the police and court records.

Shortly after the child made their initial statement, Roy was arrested on unrelated harassment charges, but was released in June 2019 on $5,000 unsecured bail, court records show.

Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts should contact the police.

