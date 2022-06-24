Cumberland County Inmate Bit, Spit On Corrections Officers: Police

The Somalian man who allegedly threatened to assissinate President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump has bitten and spit on Pennsylvania prison guards, authorities say.

Mohamed Farah, 32, had been held in the Cumberland County prison since April when a grand jury indicted him for the alleged assassination threats he made in January.

On Thursday, June 23, Farah allegedly "attempted to assault another inmate and when a Correction Officer intervened, Farah assaulted the Officer by biting him," according to a release by Middlesex Township police.

"Farah then spit in the face of two other Correction Officers who responded to assist," as stated in the release.

For this incident, Farah has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Harassment by a Prisoner, and Simple Assault, according to the police.

