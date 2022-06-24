Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade
News

Cumberland County Inmate Bit, Spit On Corrections Officers: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Mohammed Idle Farah
Mohammed Idle Farah Photo Credit: Middlesex Township police

The Somalian man who allegedly threatened to assissinate President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump has bitten and spit on  Pennsylvania prison guards, authorities say.

Mohamed Farah, 32, had been held in the Cumberland County prison since April when a grand jury indicted him for the alleged assassination threats he made in January.

On Thursday, June 23, Farah allegedly "attempted to assault another inmate and when a Correction Officer intervened, Farah assaulted the Officer by biting him," according to a release by Middlesex Township police.

"Farah then spit in the face of two other Correction Officers who responded to assist," as stated in the release.

For this incident, Farah has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Harassment by a Prisoner, and Simple Assault, according to the police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.