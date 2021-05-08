Contact Us
Coroner ID's Man Who Fell 40FT. To His Death In Diesel Pit At Norfolk Southern In Cumberland Co

Jillian Pikora
View of central terminal and service area at Enola Yard.
View of central terminal and service area at Enola Yard. Photo Credit: Wikipedia- CaseyJonz

A coroner was called to Norfolk Southern's railyard in Cumberland County after a man fell to his death.

Emergency Dispatch Services sent a coroner to the fatal scene at the Enola Yard located at 218 North Enola Road on Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. 

The man was identified as, Stuart Riggs, 58, of Mechanicsburg, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

A guard rail failed, causing Riggs to fall into a 40 foot diesel pit.

Riggs was declared deceased at 5:15 p.m. 

His cause of death was traumatic injuries and it was ruled accidental.

Norfolk Southern emailed Daily Voice the following statement regarding the fatal incident late Wednesday night:

"We were saddened that one of our employees suffered fatal injuries today from an accident at our Enola Yard. Local first responders and NS personnel are on the scene, and details of the incident are still being determined. The loved ones of our employee are in our thoughts, as are his colleagues."

Editor's note: The article originally ran stating the unidentified man was 55-years-old and the pit was 50 feet deep. The article has since been updated to reflect the details provided by the coroner.

