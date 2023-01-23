Cop Hospitalized After Being Sprayed With Garden Hose By Drunk Enola Mom, Police Say

An Enola mom causing a domestic disturbance assaulted a police officer last November, East Pennsboro police announced in a release on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The police were called to the "active disturbance" in the 1400 block of 5th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:44 p.m., according to the release.

Officers arrived and found 36-year-old Nicole Ann Groupe intoxicated and yelling at her neighbors.

"While the officer attempted to talk with Groupe, she grabbed a garden hose and soaked the officer with water," the police say, adding that it didn't end there, "officers then attempted to take Groupe into custody and she began to fight with officers. An officer was injured during the fight and was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Groupe was charged with assault, harassment, public drunkenness, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, but the latter two charges were later dropped, according to court documents. She was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment, but was released on her own recognizes, according to her court docket.

Her formal arraignment has been scheduled for Feb. 13 at 8 a.m., as detailed in her docket.

The extent of the officer's injuries was not released.

