Convicted Shooter Flees From Court, Cumberland County DA Says

A 32-year-old man who attempted to shoot someone at their home in Wormsleyburg (only to discover that no one was home) was fled from the courtroom the day before he was convicted on Tuesday, January 24, authorities say.

Joel Richard Kent of Carlisle was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, and Carrying a Firearm Without a License in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1st block of Campbell Place, Wormleysburg on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, around 12:15 p.m. The jury’s verdict came at the conclusion of a two-day trial held before the Honorable President Judge Edward E. Guido, according to a release by the district attorney's office on Tuesday night.

An investigation revealed that Kent knew the victim had driven to their home, fired eight shots from a handgun into a bedroom window, only to discover that there was no one at home, so he fled "at a high rate of speed," the DA says.

Initially, it was reported by West Shore Regional police that he was arrested the following day, although the updated release now states, "Mr. Kent was apprehended later the same day." The DA also noted, "Officers later seized a firearm located from Mr. Kent’s vehicle that matched the description of the firearm used in the Wormleysburg shooting."

Kent failed to appear in court during the second (and final) day of trial. "His whereabouts are unknown," the DA states in the release. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Kent’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore Regional police department at 717-737-8734, the Cumberland County sheriff’s office at 717-240-7322 during normal business hours and 717-243-4121 after business hours, or any other local law enforcement agency.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.