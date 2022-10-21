Convict Tried To Pay Cellmate To Kill His Wife: Cumberland County DA

A Cumberland County convict has been convicted yet again but this time for offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife, according to the district attorney's office.

Curtis Malone, 31, was already serving time for corruption of minors when he was found guilty of solicitation of homicide following a trial in front of Judge Jessica Brewbaker, on Oct. 18, court records show.

Malone offered to pay his cellmate $500 to kill his wife, at one point "discussing pushing his children’s mother in front of a bus," according to an affadivit obtained by PennLive.

"During a recorded conversation, Malone told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder, and discussed payment from an insurance policy," in April 2021 the dad stated in the release.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

