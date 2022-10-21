Convict Stabbed Man In Back With Butcher's Knife In Carlisle: DA

For the second time in two years a former convict has been found guilty of aggravated assault, authorities say.

Floyd Robinson, 48, of Carlisle, has been convicted for Aggravated Assault (serious bodily injury) and Aggravated Assault (bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the Cumberland County district attorney's office says.

Robinson was seen chasing a man down and stabbing him in back with a butcher knife in the first block of B Street in Carlisle around 8:30 p.m., police say.

Carlisle police officer Ronald Hoover interrupted the assault, apprehending Robinson, and providing aid to the victim, who was later taken to Holy Spirit Hospital. The man survived and was soon "in stable condition," as stated in the initial release.

Robinson has previously pleaded guilty to theft and assault for charges filed between 2010 and 2021 according to court records.

Since the stabbing he has also been convicted of strangling someone, for which he was sentenced to 24 months of probation for also well was being barred from seeing the victim in that case or his daughter, court records show.

He is currently in SCI Camp Hill on unrelated charges, which are not exactly clear based on his lengthy convict record. His sentencing for this stabbing is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.