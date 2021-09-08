Community Rallies For Foster Family Torn Apart By Fatal Crash On I-81 In Cumberland County

Two young girls have died and four other people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Three vehicles collided near mile marker 54 in Silver Springs Township on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan crossed the grass median of the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes colliding with a Ford F150 and Ford Focus, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Mila Jean-K Glessner, 4, of Carlisle died at Hershey Medical Center hours after the crash.

Mila Glessner. Facebook- Matthew Glessner

Glessner was born in Camp Hill, PA on Jan. 20, 2017 to Christina M. Athanasatos and Matthew J. Glessner both of Carlisle, according to The Sentinel.

She enjoyed dancing, singing and was looking forward to singing in the children’s choir at the Carlisle United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her mother and father, grandparents, sister Mariana C. Athanasatos, two step-sisters Lacie and Harleigh Gates, and a large extended family.

Her funeral is scheduled at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. A viewing is scheduled prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where she will be interred has not been made public.

Two of Mila's foster cousins were airlifted to Hershey Medical center and underwent surgery. One remains in the hospital nearly a week later.

Mila's Uncle, Greg Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving the Volkswagen.Tiguan, according to state police.

Nornhold was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

He is a foster father to two boys and a girl, according to his Facebook.

Greg Nornhold and his family. Facebook- Greg Nornhold

His foster daughter, 2, of Lincoln, died at the scene. Details about her cause and manner of death as well as her identity have not been made public.

The boys are stable, one remains in hospital along with his foster dad.

The Nornhold family was in the process of adopting the two boys they were fostering.

Nornhold's community is rally for the whole family; scheduling meal trains and raising funds to help cover hospital and funeral bills.

I grew up with Mark, graduated and went to senior week with him. He is an amazing person and this news was so sad to... Posted by Kelsi Ann on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The fund raising is being conducted via a GoFundMe campaign which has already raised over $16,500 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

The funds will be split among the family members, "in typical Nornhold fashion, they have every intention on dividing the donations to the girls as they are all a family," according to a campaign update.

Jason Flenner, 43, of Carlisle, was driving the F150, according to PSP.

He was injured and taken to UPMC Carlisle.

He is a father of three, and it is unknown if any of his children were among those harmed.

Jason Flenner and his family. Facebook- Jason Flenner

Keith Bannister, 45, of Harrisburg, was driving the Ford Focus, according to PSP.

Bannister was unharmed.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts or were properly restrained, according to police.

The southbound lanes were closed for over four hours and four exits, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The roadway reopened around 8:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

If you want to donate to Nornhold's GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

Writer's note: This story previously ran stating Nornhold was an adoptive father, the adoption process is/was on-going so the article has since been corrected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.