Community Mourns Beloved PA Dad

A father has died of cancer but the community that stood by him as he battled through chemotherapy, is continuing to stand by his family today.

Pete Carfley, originally of State College and most recently of Camp Hill, was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer in July 2020.

He kept a digital journal sharing health updates with his friends and family as well as reminiscing about all the fun times they had together.

He had the sort of friends and family everyone wants.

He was there for them when they had health crises and other issues, and they did the same for him.

He helped his cousin when she had cancer, and her family was there for him when his son Michael was born prematurely on June 16, 2017, weighing in at 1 pound, 1 ounce, according to one of the fundraisers his community held to help his family through his cancer treatments.

You can tell his friends understand his deep love of PennState sports, because one of the fundraisers was team jerseys showing their support for Pete in Penn State colors.

Unfortunately a year after his initial diagnosis he was placed into hospice Care on Sept. 19 and passed on Sept. 22, according to the most recent update on the latest GoFundMe campaign page for his family.

This most recent GoFundMe campaign has raised over $83,303 out of goal of $75,000.

The multiple campaigns total in nearly $100,000 in donations in just over a year.

He enjoyed watching Family Guy and The Simpsons, according to his Facebook, and worked as an attorney for John R. Carfley Esq. for 21 years, according to his LinkedIn.

Pete Carfley was truly loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed by his wife, son, family, and friends.

Details about his funeral service have not been released but he is not having a memorial service, rather a large party to celebrate all his wonderful friends and family.

