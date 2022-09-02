Contact Us
Cold Case Of Assaulted, Murdered 9 Year Old Girl Solved: PA State Police

Jillian Pikora
Marise Ann Chiverella
Marise Ann Chiverella Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

A 57-year-old cold case homicide in Luzerne County has been solved, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Marise Ann Chiverella, 9, was found died in a strip-mining pit near the Hazleton Airport on Mar. 18, 1964, authorities say.

Chiverella had been sexually assaulted, physically abused, before she was murdered and left at the scene, according to police.

This announcement comes after years of DNA studies and comparisons of the killer's DNA to new DNA database entries, the release says.

Police plan to release more information at a press conference on Thursday.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

