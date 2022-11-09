Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania

The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer.

He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.

"I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as their next Congressman to serve Western Pennsylvania in Congress," Deluzio wrote in part.

A few minutes later WTAE and fellow Hearst affiliates announced Deluzio was the projected winner.

Deluzio served in the Iraq War as a Navy officer and is the policy director for the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security. He was born and raised and Allegheny County and is now raising his three children there, according to his website.

The 17th District includes all of Beaver County as well as parts of Allegheny and Butler counties. The seat was vacated by Incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb when he chose not to run again in order to pursue a US Senate primary bid, as Daily Voice previously reported.

