Child Charged With Arson In Pennsylvania Walmart Fire: Report

A child has been charged with arson for setting fire to a toy at a central Pennsylvania Walmart, PennLive reports citing Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman.

The fire broke out at the Walmart located on 60 Noble Road in Carlisle around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, authorities said at the time.

Two people suffered minor injuries due to the fire, according to fire chief Randy O'Donnell.

The child has been charged with arson, aggravated arson, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief, the outlet says citing Ammerman.

The child's name has not been released as they are a minor and no high crimes, such as murder were committed.

